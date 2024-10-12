KBR (NYSE:KBR) PT Raised to $75.00

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) had its price objective upped by KeyCorp from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen downgraded shares of KBR from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of KBR from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Sunday, October 6th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of KBR in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KBR has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $76.75.

KBR opened at $69.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.00, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.99. KBR has a twelve month low of $49.37 and a twelve month high of $69.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. KBR had a return on equity of 27.92% and a net margin of 2.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.88 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that KBR will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.82%.

In other news, insider Jalal Ibrahim sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.56, for a total value of $2,329,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 106,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,091,968. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KBR. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in KBR during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in KBR by 2,029.2% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 511 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in KBR by 39.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 817 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its position in KBR by 454.7% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 821 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of KBR by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,204 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. 97.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.



KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

