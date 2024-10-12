Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Makes New $241,000 Investment in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Kenvue by 12.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 166,789,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,579,294,000 after buying an additional 17,908,497 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 134,565,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,887,773,000 after purchasing an additional 25,238,112 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 79,863,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,451,927,000 after purchasing an additional 7,023,047 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 76,501,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,647,087,000 after purchasing an additional 4,815,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 68,319,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,466,147,000 after purchasing an additional 6,825,611 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on KVUE shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Kenvue from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Kenvue in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Kenvue from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Kenvue from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Kenvue from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.20.

Kenvue Price Performance

NYSE:KVUE opened at $21.46 on Friday. Kenvue Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.67 and a 52 week high of $23.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.10 billion, a PE ratio of 37.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.19.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. Kenvue had a return on equity of 21.80% and a net margin of 7.23%. The firm had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kenvue Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th were paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. This is a positive change from Kenvue’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 141.38%.

Kenvue Company Profile

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

