JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP) Price Target to C$137.00

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP – Free Report) (NYSE:CP) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$136.00 to C$137.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

CP has been the topic of several other reports. ATB Capital lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$130.00 to C$133.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. National Bankshares set a C$119.00 price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$133.00 to C$137.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$131.00 to C$132.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$95.00 to C$97.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$121.13.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock opened at C$112.94 on Tuesday. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 52-week low of C$94.45 and a 52-week high of C$123.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$112.12 and a 200-day moving average of C$112.07. The firm has a market capitalization of C$105.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.28, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.47.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.01 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.55 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 24.46% and a return on equity of 8.10%. As a group, analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Kansas City will post 5.1435688 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 28th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is 20.38%.

In related news, Senior Officer Laird Joseph Pitz sold 5,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$79.71, for a total transaction of C$436,796.55. In other news, Senior Officer Laird Joseph Pitz sold 5,480 shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$79.71, for a total value of C$436,796.55. Also, Senior Officer John Kenneth Brooks sold 21,700 shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$112.01, for a total value of C$2,430,629.59. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

