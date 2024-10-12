JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) Upgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday.

JBLU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of JetBlue Airways from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, September 9th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.80.

Shares of NASDAQ JBLU traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.72. 8,981,815 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,375,967. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 1.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. JetBlue Airways has a twelve month low of $3.42 and a twelve month high of $7.65.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.26. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 10.29% and a negative net margin of 10.18%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that JetBlue Airways will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBLU. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 14.1% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 95,947 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 11,885 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in JetBlue Airways by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 45,731 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 14,383 shares in the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC increased its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 13,839 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways in the 3rd quarter worth $168,000. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in JetBlue Airways during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air transportation services. The company operates a fleet of Airbus A321, Airbus A220, Airbus A321neo, Airbus A320 Restyled, Airbus A320, Airbus A321 with Mint, Airbus A321neo with Mint, Airbus A321neoLR with Mint, and Embraer E190 aircraft. It also serves 100 destinations across the United States, the Caribbean and Latin America, Canada, and Europe.

