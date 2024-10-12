Jeremy Stakol Sells 26,523 Shares of NEXT plc (LON:NXT) Stock

NEXT plc (LON:NXT – Get Free Report) insider Jeremy Stakol sold 26,523 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 9,879 ($129.29), for a total transaction of £2,620,207.17 ($3,429,141.70).

NEXT Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of LON NXT opened at £101.95 ($133.42) on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 9,944.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 9,387.90. NEXT plc has a 12-month low of GBX 6,746 ($88.29) and a 12-month high of £111.04 ($145.32). The firm has a market cap of £12.17 billion, a PE ratio of 1,551.75, a P/E/G ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.90.

Get NEXT alerts:

NEXT Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a GBX 75 ($0.98) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. NEXT’s payout ratio is 3,287.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “not rated” rating on shares of NEXT in a report on Thursday, September 19th.

Get Our Latest Report on NEXT

About NEXT

(Get Free Report)

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, beauty, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail; NEXT Online; NEXT Finance; Total Platform; Property Management; and Franchise, Sourcing, and other segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NEXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.