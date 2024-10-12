iShares S&P/TSX Global Gold Index ETF (TSE:XGD) Trading 0.3% Higher – Should You Buy?

iShares S&P/TSX Global Gold Index ETF (TSE:XGD – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$22.90 and last traded at C$22.89. 348,884 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 418,864 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$22.83.

iShares S&P/TSX Global Gold Index ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$22.83 and a 200-day moving average of C$21.16.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P/TSX Global Gold Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P/TSX Global Gold Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.