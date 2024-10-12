iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by Fiduciary Financial Group LLC

Fiduciary Financial Group LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 620 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up 0.9% of Fiduciary Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $4,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. Objectivity Squared LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.6% during the second quarter. Objectivity Squared LLC now owns 51,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,440,000 after acquiring an additional 3,215 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $2,613,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,644,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $635,777,000 after purchasing an additional 11,960 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 866,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $151,194,000 after purchasing an additional 70,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $290,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $191.40 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.20. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $143.34 and a one year high of $191.59. The company has a market cap of $59.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

