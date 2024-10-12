iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.

Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 89.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,053 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $529,000. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Aspect Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $4,334,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 95,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,448,000 after acquiring an additional 15,623 shares during the period. Finally, Oarsman Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $4,849,000. 83.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $99.50. 4,878,672 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,968,835. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.58 and a fifty-two week high of $102.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.65 and a 200 day moving average of $98.27.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

