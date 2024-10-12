iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Stock Position Raised by Lion Street Advisors LLC

Lion Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 7.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 98.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,112,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,825,266,000 after buying an additional 8,492,105 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 34,903,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,723,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,045 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $78,567,000. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 180.2% in the second quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 904,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,472,000 after purchasing an additional 581,689 shares during the period. Finally, Dynasty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $52,989,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

IJR stock opened at $116.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $113.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.28. The company has a market capitalization of $84.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $87.32 and a 52 week high of $120.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

