iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Acquired by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 5.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,093,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,553 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 6.1% of Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $227,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. WFA Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 407.5% during the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $39,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

IJR stock opened at $116.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $113.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.28. The company has a market cap of $84.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $87.32 and a 12-month high of $120.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

