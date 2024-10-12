iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by West Coast Financial LLC

West Coast Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 111,683 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 7.1% of West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $64,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Argent Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 140.4% in the fourth quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 2,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 681,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,286,000 after buying an additional 95,625 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 211,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,095,000 after acquiring an additional 74,570 shares during the period. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners LLC now owns 19,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,479,000 after acquiring an additional 6,342 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVV stock traded up $3.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $582.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,221,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,209,773. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $411.02 and a twelve month high of $582.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $502.30 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $559.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $542.55.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.