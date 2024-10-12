iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Acquired by HCR Wealth Advisors

HCR Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 608 shares during the quarter. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises 0.6% of HCR Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,810.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 32,622,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,994,131,000 after buying an additional 31,502,110 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 49.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,599,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,854,459,000 after purchasing an additional 6,457,638 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,418,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,506,846,000 after purchasing an additional 814,240 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.9% during the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,406,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $771,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,891,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $448,976,000 after purchasing an additional 359,489 shares during the last quarter. 73.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

TLT stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $93.70. 27,406,423 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,588,883. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $97.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.92. The stock has a market cap of $58.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.42 and a fifty-two week high of $101.64.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.3128 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.