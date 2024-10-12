Invinity Energy Systems (LON:IES) Trading Down 4.9% – Time to Sell?

Invinity Energy Systems plc (LON:IES – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 4.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 8.69 ($0.11) and last traded at GBX 8.80 ($0.12). Approximately 736,129 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 699,494 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.25 ($0.12).
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 40 ($0.52) price objective on shares of Invinity Energy Systems in a research note on Monday, September 9th.
Invinity Energy Systems plc manufactures and sells vanadium flow batteries (VFB) for energy storage solutions in the United Kingdom, Canada, the United States, Australia, and China. It also offers electric related services. The company provides batteries for energy storage for utilities and developers, commercial and industrial, and off-grid and microgrid applications.
