Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Acquired by Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.

Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,995 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up 3.3% of Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $5,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 855.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 20,539,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,379,816,000 after buying an additional 18,390,083 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,094,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,600,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328,560 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 11,793.3% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 6,406,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,524,000 after purchasing an additional 6,352,369 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,736,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,825,000 after purchasing an additional 34,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,011,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,698,000 after purchasing an additional 11,263 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP traded up $1.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $179.90. The company had a trading volume of 4,033,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,171,714. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $133.34 and a one year high of $180.14. The company has a market capitalization of $60.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.36.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

