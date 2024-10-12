Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) Short Interest Up 300.0% in September

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 105,200 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the September 15th total of 26,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 157,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IQI. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $161,000.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of IQI opened at $10.37 on Friday. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $8.05 and a 12-month high of $10.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.92.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 16th will be paid a $0.0631 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 16th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.30%.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

