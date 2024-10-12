Invesco Food & Beverage ETF (NYSEARCA:PBJ) Stock Price Down 0.1% – Here’s Why

Invesco Food & Beverage ETF (NYSEARCA:PBJ – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $47.26 and last traded at $47.26. 1,798 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 14,752 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.33.

Invesco Food & Beverage ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.85. The stock has a market cap of $128.01 million, a PE ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 0.55.

Get Invesco Food & Beverage ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Food & Beverage ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Mainsail Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Food & Beverage ETF by 23.8% during the second quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC now owns 75,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,432,000 after acquiring an additional 14,441 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Food & Beverage ETF in the first quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Food & Beverage ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the last quarter.

About Invesco Food & Beverage ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Food & Beverage Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dynamic Food & Beverage Intellidex Index (Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that consists of the Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Food & Beverage ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Food & Beverage ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.