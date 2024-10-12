Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PSL) Short Interest Update

Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PSL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a drop of 48.1% from the September 15th total of 16,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

PSL traded up $0.72 on Friday, hitting $100.98. 2,259 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,337. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $99.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.87 million, a PE ratio of 25.07 and a beta of 0.73. Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $78.66 and a 52 week high of $102.18.

Get Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a $0.101 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF

Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF during the first quarter worth $532,000. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,660,000.

(Get Free Report)

PowerShares Dynamic Consumer Staples Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Consumer Staples Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stocks of consumer staples companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.