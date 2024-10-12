Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PSL) Short Interest Update

Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PSL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a drop of 48.1% from the September 15th total of 16,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.
Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF Trading Up 0.7 %
PSL traded up $0.72 on Friday, hitting $100.98. 2,259 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,337. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $99.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.87 million, a PE ratio of 25.07 and a beta of 0.73. Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $78.66 and a 52 week high of $102.18.
Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a $0.101 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd.
PowerShares Dynamic Consumer Staples Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Consumer Staples Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stocks of consumer staples companies.
