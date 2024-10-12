Invesco DB Energy Fund (NYSEARCA:DBE) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Invesco DB Energy Fund (NYSEARCA:DBE – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $20.12 and traded as high as $20.27. Invesco DB Energy Fund shares last traded at $20.27, with a volume of 14,443 shares traded.

Invesco DB Energy Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $86.90 million, a P/E ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.22 and a 200 day moving average of $20.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBE. Leo Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco DB Energy Fund in the first quarter worth $766,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco DB Energy Fund in the first quarter worth $208,000. Silver Lake Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco DB Energy Fund in the second quarter worth $202,000. Alaska Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Invesco DB Energy Fund by 0.8% in the second quarter. Alaska Wealth Advisors now owns 310,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Invesco DB Energy Fund by 44.8% in the second quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 12,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 3,990 shares in the last quarter.

About Invesco DB Energy Fund

PowerShares DB Energy Fund (the Fund) is based on the Deutsche Bank Liquid Commodity Index – Optimum Yield Energy Excess Return (the Index). The Index is a rules-based index composed of futures contracts on some of the most heavily traded energy commodities in the world-light sweet crude oil (WTI), heating oil, brent crude oil, reformulated blendstock for oxygenate blending (RBOB) gasoline and natural gas.

