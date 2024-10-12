Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO) Shares Bought by Evexia Wealth LLC

Evexia Wealth LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO – Free Report) by 16.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 139,780 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,239 shares during the period. Evexia Wealth LLC owned 0.62% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSJO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,454,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $17,997,000. Delta Investment Management LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 160.8% in the second quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 297,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,749,000 after buying an additional 183,155 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 3,560,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,932,000 after acquiring an additional 178,531 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 761,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,301,000 after purchasing an additional 106,841 shares during the last quarter.

BSJO traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,212. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.72. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.32 and a fifty-two week high of $22.93.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.114 per share. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2024. BSJO was launched on Sep 14, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

