Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Given New $525.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $515.00 to $525.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ISRG. Redburn Atlantic raised Intuitive Surgical from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $380.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $512.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $490.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $469.00 to $494.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $458.35.

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $484.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.30, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $480.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $434.68. Intuitive Surgical has a 12 month low of $254.85 and a 12 month high of $496.48.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 27.65%. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.60, for a total value of $619,741.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,506 shares in the company, valued at $2,414,931.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 2,943 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.30, for a total transaction of $1,304,631.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,441,507.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,413 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.60, for a total value of $619,741.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,414,931.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,120 shares of company stock worth $25,528,753 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 3,526 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,380 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 191,283 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $64,531,000 after buying an additional 9,869 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 617.1% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 89,069 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,622,000 after buying an additional 76,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SWP Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at about $255,000. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

