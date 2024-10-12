InterRent REIT to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.16 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:IIP)

InterRent REIT (TSE:IIP – Free Report) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of InterRent REIT in a report released on Tuesday, October 8th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for InterRent REIT’s FY2025 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

InterRent REIT (TSE:IIP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C($0.17). The firm had revenue of C$61.44 million for the quarter.

InterRent REIT has a 12 month low of C$7.31 and a 12 month high of C$10.19.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.032 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞.

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust focused on acquisition, holding, leasing or managing of multi-unit residential properties and real estate ventures. Its portfolio consists of approximately 70 Properties containing over 8,050 suites. Approximately 2,980 suites are located in mid-sized population markets, with the remaining 5,075 suites located in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA), Montreal and the National Capital Region (NCR).

