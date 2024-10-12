International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Simplicity Wealth LLC

Simplicity Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 76.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,508 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 30,736 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 6.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,152,714 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,833,642,000 after purchasing an additional 5,546,855 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in International Business Machines by 151.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,515,666 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $671,352,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118,165 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 306.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,401,798 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $242,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,759 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 12,282.2% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 472,382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 468,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 6.4% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,366,715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,274,074,000 after purchasing an additional 444,698 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $211.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Hsbc Global Res upgraded International Business Machines to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, DZ Bank cut International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.41.

International Business Machines Trading Up 0.1 %

International Business Machines stock opened at $233.34 on Friday. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $135.87 and a 1 year high of $235.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $207.67 and its 200-day moving average is $187.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $214.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.73, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.70.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.27. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.59% and a net margin of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $15.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.65%.

About International Business Machines

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.