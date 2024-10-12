Insider Selling: PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) CAO Sells 2,942 Shares of Stock

PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) CAO Mitra Rezvan sold 2,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total value of $53,132.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 108,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,958,588.94. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

PagerDuty Price Performance

Shares of PD opened at $18.27 on Friday. PagerDuty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.46 and a twelve month high of $26.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -20.53 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Get PagerDuty alerts:

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 25.83% and a negative net margin of 18.58%. The company had revenue of $115.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PagerDuty

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of PagerDuty by 1,537.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of PagerDuty by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PagerDuty by 170.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of PagerDuty during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PagerDuty during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on PagerDuty from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on PagerDuty from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on PagerDuty from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on PagerDuty from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on PagerDuty from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.91.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PagerDuty

PagerDuty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PagerDuty, Inc engages in the operation of a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. The company’s digital operations management platform collects data and digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device and leverage machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PagerDuty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagerDuty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.