Insider Selling: PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) CAO Sells 2,942 Shares of Stock

PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) CAO Mitra Rezvan sold 2,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total value of $53,132.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 108,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,958,588.94. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
PagerDuty Price Performance
Shares of PD opened at $18.27 on Friday. PagerDuty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.46 and a twelve month high of $26.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -20.53 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.
PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 25.83% and a negative net margin of 18.58%. The company had revenue of $115.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On PagerDuty
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have issued reports on PD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on PagerDuty from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on PagerDuty from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on PagerDuty from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on PagerDuty from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on PagerDuty from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.91.
PagerDuty Company Profile
PagerDuty, Inc engages in the operation of a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. The company’s digital operations management platform collects data and digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device and leverage machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.
