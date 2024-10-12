Insider Selling: Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Director Sells 32,780 Shares of Stock

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Free Report) Director Michael G. Stewart sold 32,780 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.46, for a total value of $178,978.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 221,245 shares in the company, valued at $1,207,997.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Medical Properties Trust Trading Down 3.8 %

MPW stock opened at $4.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.77, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.93. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.92 and a 1-year high of $6.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.88.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.75). The company had revenue of $266.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.53 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medical Properties Trust Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.72%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -11.90%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MPW shares. Wolfe Research raised Medical Properties Trust to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. BNP Paribas cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Colliers Securities upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.22.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Medical Properties Trust

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Medical Properties Trust

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 107.3% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,145 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 435.0% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 7,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 6,482 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 166.7% in the 2nd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.