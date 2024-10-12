Insider Selling: Blackrock Silver Corp. (CVE:BRC) Senior Officer Sells C$62,125.00 in Stock

Blackrock Silver Corp. (CVE:BRC – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Amit Kumar sold 175,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.36, for a total transaction of C$62,125.00.

Blackrock Silver Stock Down 3.9 %

BRC opened at C$0.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 8.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of C$100.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.50 and a beta of 3.15. Blackrock Silver Corp. has a twelve month low of C$0.19 and a twelve month high of C$0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.30.

Blackrock Silver (CVE:BRC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, September 27th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Blackrock Silver

Blackrock Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company's flagship property is the Tonopah West silver-gold project comprising 100 patented and 83 unpatented lode mining claims covering an area of 10.3 square kilometers located in the Walker Lane trend of western Nevada.

