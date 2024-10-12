Insider Buying: Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Major Shareholder Purchases 869,800 Shares of Stock

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 869,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.55 per share, for a total transaction of $20,483,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 106,024,829 shares in the company, valued at $2,496,884,722.95. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 11th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 1,259,259 shares of Sirius XM stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.95 per share, for a total transaction of $31,418,512.05.

Sirius XM Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ SIRI traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,400,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,137,988. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.37. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $22.18 and a one year high of $57.80. The company has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.07.

Sirius XM Increases Dividend

Sirius XM ( NASDAQ:SIRI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80. Sirius XM had a net margin of 14.56% and a negative return on equity of 52.15%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $0.266 dividend. This is an increase from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is presently 32.12%.

Institutional Trading of Sirius XM

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the first quarter worth approximately $2,036,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Sirius XM by 9.9% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,124,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,325,000 after acquiring an additional 101,713 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sirius XM by 1,205.4% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 452,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 417,900 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Sirius XM by 1.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 579,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after purchasing an additional 6,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Sirius XM by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,682,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,111,000 after purchasing an additional 363,551 shares in the last quarter. 10.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on SIRI shares. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.50 price objective on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $3.40 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Sirius XM from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $42.50 to $32.50 in a research report on Monday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sirius XM currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.25.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company’s Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

