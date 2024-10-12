Insider Buying: N1 Holdings Limited (ASX:N1H) Insider Acquires 109,909 Shares of Stock

N1 Holdings Limited (ASX:N1H – Get Free Report) insider Jia He purchased 109,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.13 ($0.08) per share, with a total value of A$13,738.63 ($9,282.85).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,407.75, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 3.59.

The firm also recently declared a Final dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 1st will be given a $0.003 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. This is a positive change from N1’s previous Final dividend of $0.00. This represents a dividend yield of 2.64%.

N1 Holdings Limited, a property-backed private credit lending company, engages in the provision of property financing, and mortgage management and broking services to customers in Australia. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Real Estate Services, Migration Services and Other. The company offers direct lending and private credit for the purpose of bridging finance, purchase and urgent settlement, renovation of business premises, working capital, business expansion, equipment acquisition and/or upgrade, debt consolidation, equity release for business, and external administration/receivership for small and medium enterprises.

