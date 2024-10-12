Independence Bank of Kentucky Increases Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 64.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,608 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,749 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for approximately 0.8% of Independence Bank of Kentucky’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,313,682 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $801,807,000 after buying an additional 155,452 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its position in Home Depot by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 218,876 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $75,851,000 after acquiring an additional 6,945 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 42,992 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $14,899,000 after acquiring an additional 12,210 shares during the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment bought a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $16,462,000. Finally, Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. 70.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HD stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $409.95. 109,258 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,376,238. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.26 and a twelve month high of $420.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $377.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $357.09. The firm has a market cap of $407.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $43.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.57 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 681.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 60.57%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HD shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $426.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $360.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Melius Research began coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 target price for the company. Daiwa America upgraded Home Depot to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $402.38.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

