Imperial Brands PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Imperial Brands PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a decline of 38.2% from the September 15th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 181,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Imperial Brands to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Imperial Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd.
Get Our Latest Research Report on Imperial Brands
Imperial Brands Stock Performance
Imperial Brands Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.2752 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 23rd.
About Imperial Brands
Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It offers a range of cigarettes, tobacco accessories, vapour, heated tobacco, and oral nicotine. The company sells its products under various brands, including JPS, Davidoff, Gauloises, West, Winston, Kool, Lambert & Butler, Fortuna, Nobel, News, Backwoods, Champion, Golden Virginia, Rizla, Blu, Pulze, Skruf, and Zone X.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Imperial Brands
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- 3 Micro-Caps Set for Major Moves: Balancing Risk and Opportunity
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Autodesk Named a “Top Pick” by Morgan Stanley—Is It Time to Buy?
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- 4 Quirky ETFs With Big Potential for Impressive Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.