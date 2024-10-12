Imperial Brands PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Imperial Brands PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a decline of 38.2% from the September 15th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 181,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Imperial Brands to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Imperial Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd.

Imperial Brands Stock Performance

Imperial Brands Dividend Announcement

Imperial Brands stock opened at $29.53 on Friday. Imperial Brands has a fifty-two week low of $20.82 and a fifty-two week high of $29.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.01.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.2752 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 23rd.

About Imperial Brands

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It offers a range of cigarettes, tobacco accessories, vapour, heated tobacco, and oral nicotine. The company sells its products under various brands, including JPS, Davidoff, Gauloises, West, Winston, Kool, Lambert & Butler, Fortuna, Nobel, News, Backwoods, Champion, Golden Virginia, Rizla, Blu, Pulze, Skruf, and Zone X.

Featured Articles

