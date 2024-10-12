Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Price Target Raised to C$15.00

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$14.50 to C$15.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the mining company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Eight Capital raised their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$14.50 to C$18.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. CIBC raised their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$14.50 to C$15.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$17.00 to C$15.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$18.00 to C$16.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Stifel Canada raised Hudbay Minerals to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$15.45.

Shares of TSE:HBM opened at C$12.87 on Tuesday. Hudbay Minerals has a 52-week low of C$5.46 and a 52-week high of C$14.33. The stock has a market cap of C$5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.78, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$10.87 and a 200-day moving average price of C$11.45.

The company also recently disclosed a 1 dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. This represents a yield of 0.09%. Hudbay Minerals’s payout ratio is currently 5.41%.

Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

