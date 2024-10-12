HOPEWELL HOLDIN/ADR (OTCMKTS:HOWWY) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

HOPEWELL HOLDIN/ADR (OTCMKTS:HOWWY – Get Free Report) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.80 and traded as low as $4.80. HOPEWELL HOLDIN/ADR shares last traded at $4.80, with a volume of 2,500 shares traded.
HOPEWELL HOLDIN/ADR Stock Performance
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.80. The company has a quick ratio of 15.69, a current ratio of 15.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
HOPEWELL HOLDIN/ADR Company Profile
Hopewell Holdings Limited (HHL), the Hong Kong-based group, was listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong in 1972. HHL and its subsidiaries are active in the fields of property development and investment, investment in infrastructure projects, hotel investment and management, restaurant operations and food catering.
