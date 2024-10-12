HI Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $165,373.01 (HI)

HI (HI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. Over the last seven days, HI has traded 0% higher against the dollar. HI has a total market cap of $1.31 million and approximately $165,373.01 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HI token can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00008344 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.10 or 0.00014528 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,683.21 or 1.00017617 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001006 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00007458 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00006956 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000038 BTC.

HI Profile

HI is a token. It launched on July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. The official message board for HI is resources.hi.com. The official website for HI is www.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official.

Buying and Selling HI

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 100,000,000,000 with 24,374,900,659.868 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00047134 USD and is up 0.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $303,012.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

