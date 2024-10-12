Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Has $33,000 Stock Position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) by 47.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 531 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of Evergy by 199.5% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Evergy

In other news, Director Ann D. Murtlow sold 3,301 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total transaction of $194,263.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,545.95. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Evergy news, SVP Charles A. Caisley sold 9,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total value of $550,742.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 33,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,993,132.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann D. Murtlow sold 3,301 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total value of $194,263.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,545.95. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,884 shares of company stock valued at $941,810 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Evergy Stock Up 0.5 %

EVRG stock opened at $59.34 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.62. Evergy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.46 and a fifty-two week high of $62.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. Evergy had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Evergy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.6425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $2.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EVRG shares. UBS Group raised Evergy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Evergy in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Evergy from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

