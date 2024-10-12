Hermez Network (HEZ) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $140.04 Million

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 11th. One Hermez Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $3.83 or 0.00006116 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hermez Network has a market cap of $140.04 million and $7,454.85 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar.

Hermez Network Token Profile

Hermez Network (HEZ) is a token. It was first traded on October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hermez Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 3.81940185 USD and is up 0.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $15,238.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hermez Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hermez Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

