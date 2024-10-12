Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 7.000-7.500 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 7.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.9 billion-$1.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.9 billion. Helen of Troy also updated its FY25 guidance to $7.00-7.50 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HELE shares. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Helen of Troy from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group lowered their price target on Helen of Troy from $100.00 to $72.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Helen of Troy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Helen of Troy in a research note on Monday, October 7th.

Get Helen of Troy alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on HELE

Helen of Troy Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Helen of Troy stock opened at $71.54 on Friday. Helen of Troy has a 1 year low of $48.05 and a 1 year high of $127.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.30.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 9th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.16. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The firm had revenue of $474.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.85 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Helen of Troy will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

Helen of Troy announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 5th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 39.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Helen of Troy

(Get Free Report)

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments: Home & Outdoor and Beauty & Wellness. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food storage containers, kitchen utensils for cooking and preparing salads, fruits, vegetables and meats, graters, slicers and choppers, baking essentials, kitchen organization, bath, cleaning, infant and toddler products, and coffee preparation tools and electronics; and insulated beverageware, including bottles, travel tumblers, drinkware, mugs, food and lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, outdoor kitchenware, and accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Helen of Troy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helen of Troy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.