Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Stock Price Up 3% – Should You Buy?

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) shares traded up 3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.61 and last traded at $6.55. 1,340,706 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 8,707,084 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.36.

HL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Roth Mkm cut their target price on Hecla Mining from $6.25 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.25 target price on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.56.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.94 and a beta of 2.01.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $245.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.80 million. Hecla Mining had a negative net margin of 5.56% and a negative return on equity of 0.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Hecla Mining will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $0.0138 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. This is an increase from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. Hecla Mining’s payout ratio is -62.50%.

In other Hecla Mining news, VP Kurt Allen sold 108,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.77, for a total transaction of $735,303.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 173,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,175,949. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HL. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 313.6% during the 2nd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 6,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 4,967 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Hecla Mining in the second quarter worth $41,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Hecla Mining in the third quarter worth $49,000. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hecla Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Oak Family Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hecla Mining during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. 63.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States, Canada, Japan, Korea, and China. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

