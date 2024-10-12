HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.00.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut HealthStream from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on HealthStream from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th.

Shares of HSTM stock opened at $28.53 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $867.25 million, a P/E ratio of 49.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.71. HealthStream has a 1 year low of $21.92 and a 1 year high of $31.15.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $71.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.85 million. HealthStream had a return on equity of 5.19% and a net margin of 6.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that HealthStream will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a $0.028 dividend. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. HealthStream’s payout ratio is 18.97%.

In related news, SVP Kevin P. O’hara sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total value of $84,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,527 shares in the company, valued at $267,041.81. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other HealthStream news, Director Tate Deborah Taylor sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total transaction of $39,942.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $636,960.78. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kevin P. O’hara sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total value of $84,090.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,041.81. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of HealthStream by 79.4% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of HealthStream during the 4th quarter worth about $311,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of HealthStream during the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of HealthStream by 82.4% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 34,135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 15,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new position in shares of HealthStream during the 1st quarter worth about $909,000. 69.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HealthStream, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) based applications for healthcare organizations in the United States. The company’s solutions help healthcare organizations in meeting their ongoing clinical development, talent management, training, education, assessment, competency management, safety and compliance, and scheduling, as well as provider credentialing, privileging, and enrollment needs.

