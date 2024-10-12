Head-To-Head Contrast: Atour Lifestyle (NASDAQ:ATAT) vs. LuxUrban Hotels (NASDAQ:LUXHP)

Atour Lifestyle (NASDAQ:ATAT – Get Free Report) and LuxUrban Hotels (NASDAQ:LUXHP – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Atour Lifestyle and LuxUrban Hotels”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atour Lifestyle $6.06 billion 0.62 $103.82 million $0.97 28.28 LuxUrban Hotels $90.87 million N/A N/A N/A N/A

Atour Lifestyle has higher revenue and earnings than LuxUrban Hotels.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atour Lifestyle 17.16% 47.07% 15.65% LuxUrban Hotels N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares Atour Lifestyle and LuxUrban Hotels’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

17.8% of Atour Lifestyle shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Atour Lifestyle pays an annual dividend of $0.42 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. LuxUrban Hotels pays an annual dividend of $3.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 23.6%. Atour Lifestyle pays out 43.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Atour Lifestyle and LuxUrban Hotels, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atour Lifestyle 0 0 2 0 3.00 LuxUrban Hotels 0 0 0 0 N/A

Atour Lifestyle presently has a consensus price target of $24.85, suggesting a potential downside of 9.41%. Given Atour Lifestyle’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Atour Lifestyle is more favorable than LuxUrban Hotels.

Summary

Atour Lifestyle beats LuxUrban Hotels on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Atour Lifestyle

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops lifestyle brands around hotel offerings in the People’s Republic of China. The company provides hotel management services, including day-to-day management services of the hotels for the franchisees; and sells hotel supplies and other products. It also offers retail management service; investment management service; financial information service management; property management services; and software and technology services, as well as operates travel agency. Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

About LuxUrban Hotels

LuxUrban Hotels Inc. engages in the leasing of entire existing hotels on a long-term basis and rent out hotel rooms in the properties it leases. It manages a portfolio of hotel rooms in New York, Miami Beach, New Orleans, and Los Angeles. The company was formerly known as CorpHousing Group Inc. and changed its name to LuxUrban Hotels Inc. in November 2022. LuxUrban Hotels Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

