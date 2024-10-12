HCR Wealth Advisors Has $2.05 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

HCR Wealth Advisors lowered its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,625 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $2,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TFLO. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $628,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 450.4% in the fourth quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 99,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,020,000 after acquiring an additional 81,387 shares during the last quarter. St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC now owns 213,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,788,000 after purchasing an additional 17,705 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Smith Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Robinson Smith Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 111,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,665,000 after buying an additional 6,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 307,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,596,000 after buying an additional 9,691 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA TFLO traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.49. 1,466,760 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,245,296. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.56. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.37 and a fifty-two week high of $50.76.

About iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

