HCR Wealth Advisors Cuts Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

HCR Wealth Advisors decreased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 113,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,557 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 0.7% of HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 55.3% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 25,653,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,071,546,000 after purchasing an additional 9,130,142 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 58,217,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,547,768,000 after acquiring an additional 2,996,084 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,155,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $507,746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704,910 shares in the last quarter. Nepc LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $83,103,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,300,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,518,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866,790 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VWO stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.15. The stock had a trading volume of 8,903,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,422,832. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $37.46 and a 12-month high of $49.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.05. The company has a market cap of $87.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

