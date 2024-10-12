HCR Wealth Advisors Boosts Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

HCR Wealth Advisors raised its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,305 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 617 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up approximately 1.2% of HCR Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Visa were worth $8,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 1.4% during the third quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 56,083 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $15,420,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 1.9% during the third quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 24,521 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,742,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. raised its stake in shares of Visa by 6.6% during the third quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 84,936 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $23,353,000 after purchasing an additional 5,288 shares during the last quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Visa by 0.4% during the third quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 54,547 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $14,998,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network raised its stake in shares of Visa by 95.5% during the third quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 7,445 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 3,636 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total transaction of $2,382,309.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares in the company, valued at $148,687.06. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

V has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Visa from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. William Blair raised Visa to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Visa from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Visa from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.04.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Visa

Visa Stock Up 0.1 %

Visa stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $277.84. 4,746,446 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,363,829. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $274.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $272.72. The company has a market cap of $506.31 billion, a PE ratio of 29.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $228.03 and a fifty-two week high of $293.07.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.42. Visa had a return on equity of 51.94% and a net margin of 54.72%. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.16 EPS. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.25%.

About Visa

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.