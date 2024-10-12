Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) Trading Down 4.4% – Here’s What Happened

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Get Free Report) shares were down 4.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.26 and last traded at $9.34. Approximately 1,897,611 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 3,440,039 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.77.

HE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $16.00 to $9.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $14.00 to $11.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.24.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $792.30 million during the quarter. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a negative net margin of 31.76% and a positive return on equity of 10.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HE. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 31.2% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 13,265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,156 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the first quarter valued at $42,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 18.4% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 156,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,766,000 after buying an additional 24,328 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,059,244 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $124,638,000 after acquiring an additional 160,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 470.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 8,890 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.91% of the company’s stock.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility businesses in the United States. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

