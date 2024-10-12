Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Hargreaves Lansdown plc (LON:HL – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 989.94 ($12.96) and traded as high as GBX 1,084.50 ($14.19). Hargreaves Lansdown shares last traded at GBX 1,083.50 ($14.18), with a volume of 2,296,616 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,342 ($17.56) price target on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 671 ($8.78) to GBX 684 ($8.95) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Hargreaves Lansdown to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,035 ($13.55) to GBX 1,140 ($14.92) in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,048.20 ($13.72).

Get Hargreaves Lansdown alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on HL

Hargreaves Lansdown Price Performance

Hargreaves Lansdown Increases Dividend

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,098.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 992.67. The company has a market cap of £5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,750.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be issued a GBX 30 ($0.39) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.78%. This is an increase from Hargreaves Lansdown’s previous dividend of $13.20. Hargreaves Lansdown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6,935.48%.

About Hargreaves Lansdown

(Get Free Report)

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs. It also provides pension services, including self-invested personal pensions (SIPP), junior SIPPs, annuities, and drawdown; share dealing services; fund dealing; and cash management services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.