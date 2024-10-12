Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) Trading 1.4% Higher – Time to Buy?

Hannover Rück SE (FRA:HNR1 – Get Free Report) shares were up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €247.90 ($272.42) and last traded at €247.50 ($271.98). Approximately 111,564 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at €244.10 ($268.24).
Hannover Rück Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €246.96 and its 200-day moving average price is €238.10.
Hannover Rück Company Profile
Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services in Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Europe, the United States, Asia, Australia, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance; and Life & Health Reinsurance segments.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Hannover Rück
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- 3 Micro-Caps Set for Major Moves: Balancing Risk and Opportunity
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Autodesk Named a “Top Pick” by Morgan Stanley—Is It Time to Buy?
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- 4 Quirky ETFs With Big Potential for Impressive Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Hannover Rück Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannover Rück and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.