Haivision Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:HAIVF) Short Interest Down 90.0% in September

Haivision Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:HAIVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a drop of 90.0% from the September 15th total of 27,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Haivision Systems Stock Performance
HAIVF stock traded down C$0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$3.42. 10,215 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,090. Haivision Systems has a one year low of C$2.44 and a one year high of C$5.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.80 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.51.
Haivision Systems Company Profile
