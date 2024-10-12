Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc Sells 587 Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc lowered its stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,293 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 587 shares during the period. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $417,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Suncor Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the second quarter worth $27,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Suncor Energy during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. increased its holdings in Suncor Energy by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. 67.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on SU shares. StockNews.com raised Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 28th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Suncor Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. TD Securities upgraded Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Suncor Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Suncor Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.83.

Suncor Energy Stock Down 0.2 %

Suncor Energy stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.39. 2,482,992 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,386,714. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $51.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.37, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.12. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.45 and a 52 week high of $41.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.96 and its 200 day moving average is $38.65.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.30 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 14.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Analysts predict that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Suncor Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is 37.59%.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

