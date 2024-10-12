Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc Sells 203 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,913 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the period. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Chevron were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Chevron by 55.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,537,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,335,492,000 after acquiring an additional 3,048,819 shares during the period. Wulff Hansen & CO. increased its position in Chevron by 15,542.0% in the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 1,175,653 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $183,896,000 after buying an additional 1,168,137 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the first quarter worth about $156,482,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at about $123,681,000. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,418,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,116,600,000 after acquiring an additional 743,042 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded up $0.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $151.42. The company had a trading volume of 5,051,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,765,251. The stock has a market cap of $276.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.96. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $135.37 and a one year high of $170.17.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.38). Chevron had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The firm had revenue of $51.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $163.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Chevron from $196.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $183.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $205.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.59.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

