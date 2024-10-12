Guinness Asset Management LTD Decreases Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Guinness Asset Management LTD lessened its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 14.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,734 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 26,476 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $16,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in COP. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 69.3% in the second quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 254 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 150.0% in the first quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 250 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 55,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.11, for a total transaction of $6,000,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 455,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,288,321.99. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE COP traded down $1.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $110.49. 6,820,341 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,948,186. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $109.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $128.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.21. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $101.29 and a 52 week high of $135.18.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy producer reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.02. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The business had revenue of $14.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 25.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on COP shares. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $147.00 target price on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Friday, September 13th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.12.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

