Guild Investment Management Inc. Buys 5,040 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Guild Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 900.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,600 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,040 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises 1.0% of Guild Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Guild Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. BWM Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter worth $623,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 545.3% in the third quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,145,108 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $197,531,000 after purchasing an additional 967,655 shares during the last quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 767.8% in the third quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 1,319 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 972.9% in the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 13,690 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,362,000 after purchasing an additional 12,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 823.6% in the third quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 159,353 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,488,000 after purchasing an additional 142,100 shares during the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Broadcom from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TD Cowen upgraded Broadcom to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Broadcom from $173.50 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Broadcom from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Broadcom from $2,400.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other news, Director Gayla J. Delly sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.53, for a total value of $130,897.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,064,917.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Broadcom news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 18,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total transaction of $3,456,432.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 380,560 shares in the company, valued at $69,596,812.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gayla J. Delly sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.53, for a total value of $130,897.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,750 shares in the company, valued at $6,064,917.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 295,130 shares of company stock worth $50,646,622 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Performance

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $181.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $847.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $162.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.64. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.83 and a twelve month high of $186.42.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.98 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 30.12% and a net margin of 10.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 184.19%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

