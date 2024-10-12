Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Price Target Increased to $200.00 by Analysts at JMP Securities

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) had its price target boosted by JMP Securities from $179.00 to $200.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

GWRE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Guidewire Software from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Guidewire Software from $123.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Guidewire Software from $175.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $178.62.

GWRE stock opened at $185.74 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.58. Guidewire Software has a 12-month low of $85.15 and a 12-month high of $187.85. The firm has a market cap of $15.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,428.77 and a beta of 1.19.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The technology company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $291.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.84 million. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 1.29% and a negative net margin of 0.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Guidewire Software will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 4,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total transaction of $855,901.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 78,411 shares in the company, valued at $13,541,579.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 4,956 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total transaction of $855,901.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 78,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,541,579.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John P. Mullen sold 1,350 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.03, for a total value of $201,190.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 137,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,539,463.63. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,601 shares of company stock worth $8,984,892 over the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GWRE. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,134,952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $949,430,000 after purchasing an additional 67,439 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 4.2% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,874,758 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $335,513,000 after buying an additional 115,600 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 23.2% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,747,349 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $378,832,000 after acquiring an additional 516,942 shares during the period. Linonia Partnership LP grew its stake in Guidewire Software by 8.4% during the second quarter. Linonia Partnership LP now owns 2,395,601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $330,329,000 after acquiring an additional 185,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Guidewire Software by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 1,270,870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,323,000 after acquiring an additional 240,622 shares during the period.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

